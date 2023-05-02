Steven Feasby had a “well-paid” job at Redrow house builders, but was diagnosed with bowel cancer several years ago and handed in his notice – a move that his barrister Michael Collins told Leeds Crown Court was a “terrible personal decision”.

He was jailed after he admitted conspiracy to rob, robbery, burglary and handling stolen goods, following a string of serious offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Collins told the court: “As a result of not working, he reverted to taking drugs. It helped him hide away from his cancer. It was a destructive approach that was never going to produce any sensible benefit.

Feasby quit his job and began taking drugs before becoming involved in serious crimes, burgling and helping to rob convenience stores.

"His home became a magnet for other drug users and it became something of a drug den. He was encouraged to participate in crimes he would not usually have participated in.

"He can see, looking back, how bad his decisions were.”

Prosecutor Benjamin Whittingham said in May 2020, the 41-year-old helped a gang who robbed a Co-op store on Park Road West, Huddersfield. The group broke into the store while Co-Op staff and cash-in-transit (CIT) officers were present and got away with £60,000.

Although Feasby was not present, he sourced false number plates for the cars used to transport the robbers, and his home was due to be used as a safe house for the stolen loot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On December 2, 2021, Feasby was spotted on CCTV with an unknown male outside Co-op on Oakwood Lane, Hollin Park just after 3am. Feasby appeared to be holding an axe and forced entry to the closed shop before ransacking it.

Armed with a large plastic bin, they loaded it up with £4,500 worth of cigarettes before fleeing. The other male was never traced, but Feasby was later arrested and gave no-comment interviews to police.

However, before his arrest, he was part of a gang who targeted a Tesco store on Easterly Road, the very next day and just yards from the Co-op. Feasby began shoplifting while a woman tried to distract staff and another unknown male pulled out a knife and threatened the checkout worker to open the till.

They got away with around £80 cash and £2,000 worth of cigarettes. CCTV footage recovered showed all three together walking towards the shop prior to the robbery. They were also later seen entering Feasby’s home on Amberton Mount less than half-a-mile away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police found a quantity of the stolen cigarettes at the property, along with the clothes and gloves worn by the unknown man who brandished the knife.

Feasby was also found in possession of a Suzuki motorcycle in November 2021 which had been stolen from Scarborough a month earlier. The owner was alerted after seeing the bike advertised for sale over Facebook. Feasby admitted knowing it was stolen when he received it.