Woman who distracted staff during Leeds Tesco robbery spared jail

Toni Danielle Knowles was one of three people who entered the Tesco Express store on Easterly Road on the Hollin Park area at around 6am on December 3 last year.

Leeds Crown Court was told that one of the group, a man who has not been identified, pulled out a knife in the store and demanded a member of staff open the till.

After grabbing cash, he then ordered the safe be opened but was told it was not possible, so told the terrified worker to fill a bag full of cigarettes, prosecutor David Hewitt said.

The Tesco Express on Easterly Road was robbed.

While this was happening, Knowles spoke with another member of staff, distracting him by talking about the weather as the third man tried to shoplift chocolate and coffee.

As security staff stepped in to stop Knowles and the shoplifter leaving, Knowles shouted: “Your mate is already on the phone to the police, you have just been robbed.”

All three had been spotted on CCTV together before entering the shop.

Police later arrested Knowles and the shoplifter, but could not locate the armed robber.

Knowles, aged 37, of Amberton Mount, Leeds, was initially arrested on suspicion of robbery, but this was later reduced to theft, which she admitted.

Mitigating, Paul Addison said the shoplifter had been her partner, but they had since split up.

He said: “He was a bad influence on her, he is in a different league when it comes to convictions.

"He is now out of her life. He led her down a path that she has found difficult to get off.

"It’s unlikely, if ever, that this will be repeated by her.”

Mr Addison said that Knowles knew little of the robbery that was taking place, and was only there to shoplift.

He added: “She had no knowledge of the force being used, let alone a weapon. It was a limited role to distract the employee.

"She should not be held vicariously accountable.”

Knowles was given a 12-month community order with 25 rehabilitation days.