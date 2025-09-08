Police hunt man over attempted burglaries in Farsley and Rodley – image released

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Sep 2025, 10:20 BST
Police have released images of a man they would like to identify.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police are investigating a series of attempted burglaries in the Farsley and Rodley area.

The force has issued two images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the crimes, which occurred overnight on Wednesday, August 27.

Do you know this man?placeholder image
Do you know this man? | WYP

A spokesperson said: “If you can assist with identifying him then please contact the Leeds District Crime Team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on our website.

“The crime reference is 13250490402.”

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

