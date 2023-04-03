Richard Spink buzzed the intercom at the entrance of the flats on Merchants House on North Street in the city centre on February 25. Leeds Crown Court was told that an occupant was aware that a parcel from Amazon had been delivered for him and left in a secure communal area of the flats.

However, when he got home he found that parcel, a £50 suitcase, was missing, prosecutor Louise Pryke said.

CCTV was checked and spotted 37-year-old Spink gaining access having buzzed another resident and telling them he was delivery man and asked to be let in. He was then seen making off with the suitcase.

Spink gained access to the flats at Merchants House after pretending to be a parcel delivery driver.

Spink, of no fixed address, later admitted a charge of non-dwelling burglary. He has 41 convictions for 109 offences. He had only been released from prison hours before the latest offence, and was returned on licence.

Mitigating, Ed Youlton said Spink was previously released and given accommodation in Burley in Wharfedale, north west of Leeds. However, he claimed he did not how to get there and spent his first night on the streets.

Judge Simon Batiste interrupted and told Mr Youlton that he found it difficult to believe that Spink would have been released without any instructions on how to reach the accommodation, adding: “There are trains every half hour.”

Mr Youlton added: “He has spent most of his life and finds life and change difficult on the outside. He felt he was not ready to released on the last occasion.”

He said that Spink, who has a long-standing drug problem, has since moved himself onto a drug-testing wing in the hope of conquering his addiction.

Jailing him for six month, Judge Batiste said: “You have a truly appalling record for offences of dishonesty. You have committed many offences. You pretended to be a tradesman and you picked up the parcel and walked out with it.

