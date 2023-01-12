Leeds bully hid behind wardrobe to avoid arrest after 'pummelling' girlfriend and hitting her with gin bottle

Phillip Lock, who has a long history of violence including several offences against his partner of 12 years, was already subject to a restraining order to keep him away from her.

He was jailed for nearly three years this week at Leeds Crown Court, which the judge telling him his propensity for violence was a major aggravated factor.

The 36-year-old has served previous sentences for robbery, GBH, battery and assault, dating back to 2003.

Lock has a long history of violence. He is starting a new 35-month sentence.

In more recent years he was convicted of battery of his girlfriend and received further jail terms and a restraining order, which is in place until 2027.

But prosecutor Brian Russell told the court that on September 10 last year, just four days after he had been released from custody, Lock breached his restraining order by having a night out in a social club with his partner, her son and his girlfriend.

Witnesses said Lock and his partner were in a good mood, kissing and dancing at the club.

They all went back to Lock’s home on Manor Crescent in Rothwell to continue drinking. Later on, the woman’s son and his girlfriend heard a commotion and found Lock raining punches down on the woman’s head and face after backing her into the corner of the room.

He also hit her with the gin bottle. A third party intervened, but the violence continued after he dragged her into the bedroom and continued the assault.

The police were called but Lock fled the scene. He was detained later in the day having being found hiding behind a wardrobe.

During his police interview he denied being out with the woman the previous night, claimed she had come to his home and she was the aggressor. He also claimed she hit him with the bottle.

The woman suffered multiple fractures to her nose and swelling to her eyes. Her son later said that Lock “batters her all the time”.

Appearing in court on remand from HMP Leeds, Lock admitted actual bodily harm and breach of a restraining order.

Lock’s barrister, Christopher Dunn admitted that due to his client’s violent past, mitigation was “limited”. He added: “This is clearly a toxic relationship that has gone on for many years.

"He does not seem to respond to restraining orders. I can say he has used his time on remand quite constructively. He has done three courses, one of which, significantly, is an anger-management course.

"He understands he now has to stay away from her despite how they feel about each other.”

Judge Andrews Stubbs KC jailed him for 31 months, and activated two existing suspended sentences totalling four months, which will run consecutively.

He told Lock: “You have a bad record for violence. The court has tried everything to keep her (the victim) safe and it has failed. Most importantly, you failed to keep her safe.

