The 37-year-old was in the Kirkstall Road shop a week before he carried out the bloody murder of his estranged partner and mother-of-two, Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi, in revenge for leaving him.

He was handed a life sentence at Leeds Crown Court today and told he must serve at least 23 years and four months.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC told him: “You saw her actions and disrespectful behaviour as an affront to your honour. There was, of course, no such thing. You attacked her with the knife you bought for that purpose.

“You could not tolerate the freedom she had found. You punished her for her behaviour which you disapproved. This was not a spur-of-the-moment killing. You killed her in her own home where she should have been safe.”

Singh Gandhi planned her death because of the “humiliation and disrespect” he claims Harleen had shown by leaving him. Six months before her death she had ended the relationship.

Harleen was Singh Gandhi’s second wife, the first being Harleen’s sister who died from heart failure. It was arranged he then married Harleen.

The court heard that he began to become “intensely jealous” of her when she began seeing a new group of friends last year, prosecutor Nicholas Lumley KC told the court. He hacked her phone and accused her of lying and cheating.

Harleen Gandhi died in her flat from a single stab wound to her chest.

The footage from Asda showed Singh Gandhi casually scanning the set of kitchen knives through the self-service check out on August 28 last year. Mr Lumley said he bought them with the “express intention” of murdering Harleen.

Further CCTV caught him loitering outside her new flat several times in the days leading up to her death. On September 5 last year, he was seen waiting across the road from the basement flat on Victoria Road in Headingley just after 6pm and carrying a black rucksack which police believe contained the knife.

He was then seen walking towards the flat. At around 6.24pm he emerged from the building and was seen running away, by which time the police had been called following reports of a disturbance from the flat.

Officers arrived to find 32-year-old Harleen near the doorway with a single stab wound to her chest. She was unconscious and had lost a huge amount of blood. She was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Pathology reports found that despite only having one stab wound, which was 17cm deep, the knife had been cruelly moved in a “sawing motion”, causing major internal wounds to her lungs and severed her pulmonary vessels. She also had wounds to her fingers where she had tried to defend herself.

Singh Gandhi was arrested that evening at his home address on Kirkstall Road in Burley. Typed letters found at his address admitted to what he had done, and that it was carried out in revenge. When he appeared at Leeds Crown Court on November 8, he pleaded guilty to murder.

Mitigating, Nick Johnson KC said Singh Gandhi had intended to take his own life after the killing, and had been honest about his horrific crime.