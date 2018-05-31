Leeds BrewDog bar burglar filmed 'crawling over floor' to avoid alarm designed for cats and dogs

Have your say

A Leeds pub burglar was filmed crawling on his hands and knees to avoid setting off an alarm designed to avoid cats and dogs.

Career crook John Stoakes knew he had to keep a low profile during his third raid at the BrewDog pub.

Leeds Crown Court heard pets were kept inside the building at night.

The alarm was set so it would not be triggered by the animals.

Adam Walker, prosecuting, said Stoakes smashed a window to get into the pub, on Crown Street in Leeds city centre, just after 7am on May 9 this year.

CCTV footage captured Stoakes crawling along the floor before stealing a staff tip jar and two computer tablets.

The general manager was alerted after the alarm system was activated.

He arrived at the pub to discover it had been burgled before watching a replay of the offence on the CCTV system.

Police watched the footage and an officer recognised Stoakes as it was the third time he had broken into the pub.

Stoakes, who has a long criminal record for burglary and theft, gave himself up to officers at Leeds railway station later that day.

He told the officers that he couldn't cope on the outside and wanted to go back to prison.

Mr Walker said: "He made full admissions to the police that he knew how the alarm system worked and it was to accommodate cats and dogs'.

Stoakes, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to burglary.

Laura Nelson, mitigating, said Stoakes committed the offence to fund his addiction to the drug spice.

She added: "I am instructed not to offer excuses."

Stoakes was jailed for four months.

Recorder Taryn Turner said: "That alarm was to enable cats and dogs to wonder about and you knew how matters were."