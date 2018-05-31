Police inquiry into assault on 13-year-old Castleford boy

Officers say they are continuing to investigate an alleged assault on teenage boy in Castleford this week, but are appealing for calm.

A 13-year-old boy was said to have been attacked on Sunday evening, and people have since taken to social media to vent their fury.

However, police say they are busy working on the case.

A spokesman said: “Castleford officers have been conducting a number of proactive enquiries overnight and those investigations are continuing today regarding the assault on a boy in Sagar Street, Castleford on the evening on May 27.

“It is a priority enquiry, and neighbourhood policing team officers have been in touch with the victim’s mother to update her.

“We do understand and recognise that this is quite rightly a very emotive issue, and are aware that the assault is being discussed on social media.

“What we would do is ask people to be mindful of not sharing inappropriate messages or material which could undermine our investigation.”