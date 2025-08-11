The bomb squad swooped on a street in Leeds, with residents forced to evacuate during a police investigation.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident saw officers descend on Helston Green and Helston Road in Middleton yesterday (August 10).

The bomb squad swooped on Helston Green in Leeds on August 10, with residents forced to evacuate during a police investigation. | Google/National World

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Residents have now been allowed back in their homes after a number of properties were temporarily evacuated earlier today in the Middleton area of Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The EOD attended at addresses on Helston Green and Helston Road after items were found following the arrest of a man for other offences. While enquiries were conducted at the addresses a small number of neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution.

“Enquiries continue into this matter, but the police are satisfied that there is no risk to the wider public.”

Police also moved to quash speculation linking the incident to a separate investigation in Bramley last month, confirming that the two are not related.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren McGuinness, 51, of Helston Green, has since been charged with breaching a restraining order, coercive and controlling behaviour, and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

He appeared before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Friday (August 8) and was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on September 5.