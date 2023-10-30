The man accused of plotting a terror attack at a Leeds hospital is standing trial, as a jury is told a patient helped to talk him down.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The patient was taking a break outside St James’s Hospital and “certainly saved many lives” when he talked down the man with a pressure cooker bomb who was intending to “kill as many nurses as possible”, prosecutors told the court.

Mohammed Farooq, 28, was arrested outside the Gledhow Wing, in the early hours of January 20 after police were called by a man called Nathan Newby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farooq, who was a clinical support worker at the hospital, had a viable pressure cooker bomb with him, which he later told police was modelled on one used in the 2013 Boston Marathon attacks but intended to be twice as powerful, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

A member of the bomb disposal unit wearing protective equipment at St James's Hospital, Leeds, where patients and staff were evacuated from some parts of the building on January 20 this year (Photo by Ben Lack/PA Wire)

Opening Farooq’s trial on Monday, Jonathan Sandiford KC said the defendant “had gone to the hospital to commit a terrorist atrocity and seek his own martyrdom – first, by detonating the IED (improvised explosive device) and using bladed weapons to kill as many people as possible”.

The prosecutor said Farooq also intended to use an imitation firearm he had with him to incite police called to the scene to shoot him dead.

Mr Sandiford told the jury the defendant had initially planned to send a bomb threat and then attack those leaving the hospital during the expected evacuation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, he said, the “first piece of good fortune” was that the text message he sent to an off-duty nurse was not seen for almost an hour and the full-scale evacuation did not happen.

Army bomb disposal experts were called to the hospital (Photo by National World)

The prosecutor said Farooq left but returned to the hospital shortly afterwards with a new plan to wait in a Costa coffee cafe for a staff shift change and detonate his device, “killing as many of them as possible”.

But Mr Sandiford told the court that “luck intervened again” because Mr Newby was standing outside the hospital and “noticed the defendant”.

He said: “Mr Newby realised something appeared to be amiss and began to talk to him instead of walking away. That simple act certainly saved many lives that particular night because, as the defendant was later to tell the police officers who arrested him, Mr Newby succeeded in ‘talking him down’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sandiford said the defendant told Mr Newby about his plan to take the bomb into the hospital and “kill as many nurses as possible”.

He said Farooq handed his phone over to Mr Newby to ring the police. The prosecutor said Farooq is also alleged to have planned an attack on RAF Menwith Hill, near Harrogate.

Farooq, who sat in the dock wearing a grey T-shirt and flanked by four prison officers, denies one charge of preparing acts of terrorism. The jury has been told the defendant has already admitted a number of offences.

Mr Sandiford told jurors he anticipated that the issue in this case may be “whether the defendant intended to commit an act or acts of terrorism”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said Farooq was self-radicalised through the internet and had constructed the bomb following an article titled “Build a bomb in the kitchen of your mom” by “AQ chief”.