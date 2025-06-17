Churwell: Tawny owl is latest victim in disturbing string of catapult attacks in Leeds as police launch appeal
West Yorkshire Police’s Wildlife Crime Unit said on Friday (June 13) that officers have been dealing with a number of incidents involving “youths shooting birds with catapults” in Churwell.
The force has urged anyone with information to come forward. Those who can help should call 101, quoting 13250333074.
In a post on X [formerly Twitter], the team said: “Sadly, we have had a number of issues this week in the Churwell area with youths shooting birds with catapults.
“Unfortunately this Tawny Owl is the latest victim, if you have any information about who may be responsible please call 101 and quote 13250333074.”