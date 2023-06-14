The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was part of an armed gang who targeted motorbike riders and cyclists across the city. It was described by a judge as being “Premier League stuff” in terms of its seriousness.

He was given a youth rehabilitation order (YRO) after admitting two counts of robbery and one of attempted robbery following incidents in Roundhay Park, Oakwood and Headingley in August of last year, as well as the as the horrific attack on the towpath in Rodley.

As part of his punishment, he was given a curfew order to keep him at home at night, but was brought back before Leeds Crown Court this week having breached the order twice within days of it being handed to him.

The teenager helped attack and stab a man next to the canal at Rodley before kicking him into the water as he laughed.

Having been electronically monitored with a tag, the court heard he was absent from his home for almost 10 hours on one night, and then more than six hours two days later.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC said he would adjourn the case and ordered the teenager to come back to court on July 17, warning him that if he did not comply with the curfew for the next five weeks, he would face custody.

The brutal assault occurred next to the canal in Rodley on August 12 last year when the victim was jumped on by the teenager and an adult offender, Connor Neil Johnson, before being stabbed to the chest with a screwdriver and slashed with either a pair of pliers or a Stanley knife. Laughing, they then kicked him into the water and made off with his e-bike.

