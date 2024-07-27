'Laughable' Leeds driver hit tree then claimed his Peugeot van was stolen in burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former serviceman smashed his van into a tree late at night, fled the scene then concocted a story that the vehicle was stolen in a burglary.

Carl Matthews then even claimed on his insurance for the van, with the company paying out more than £2,000. The 42-year-old admitted perverting the course of justice and fraud at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Calls had been made to the police at around 11.30pm on October 30, 2020, by a member of the public saying that a small van had hit a tree, was blocking the road on Royds Lane in Rothwell and that the driver had left the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police traced the Peugeot Bipper to Matthews and attended his home on Swithens Mews, Rothwell. They forced entry but he was not present. They returned twice again the next morning and eventually caught him in.

He denied being in a crash and said he must have been burgled. Officers noticed he had fresh grazes on his hands, arms and back of his head.

Officers said he smelled strongly of alcohol and “seemed disinterested” in what had happened to the van, prosecutor Laura McBride said.

Matthews drove into a tree on Royds Lane and fled the scene, then continued to lie about what had taken place. (pics by National World / Getty / Google Maps) | National World / Getty / Google Maps

He provided a complaint statement but was strongly advised about the consequences of lying. His statement lacked detail and had “numerous discrepancies”, Miss McBride added. Matthews had even claimed he had walked 10 miles in 90 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver’s airbag that was activated during the smash also contained traces of Matthews’ saliva, suggesting it was him behind the wheel.

Matthews later went on to claim on the insurance, with the company paying out.

He was arrested in April 2021 but gave a no-comment interview. He has no previous convictions, and only pleaded guilty to the matters on the day he was due to stand trial.

A pre-sentence report read to the court suggested Matthews had initially panicked when the police came to his home. He said the matter “snowballed” and felt he needed to claim the insurance to maintain the lie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating, Michael Collins said Matthews had been in the Royal Navy for five years until 2004, leaving at the age of 22. He said he was showing signs of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Mr Collins said Matthews struggled with his mental health, and had turned to drinking during the Covid lockdown in 2020 because he was unable to attend the gym.

He described his offending as a “momentary stupid error”, but was interrupted by Judge Simon Batiste, who rejected that it was momentary, having pursued the lie through the insurers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Batiste told Matthews: “It can’t be said to be a short-lived matter. Despite overwhelming evidence, you continued to deny the matter. It was a truly laughable account.”

He gave him a seven-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months. He ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days.