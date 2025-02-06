A knife-wielding robber threatened to attack terrified staff at a McDonald’s, before returning hours later in search of more money and telling them: “I’ve stabbed 10 people this week.”

Brandishing the kitchen blade, unwell Kody Martin got away with around £500 in total after the double hit on the fast-food restaurant in Horsforth.

He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week after admitting two counts of robbery and two of making threats with a bladed article.

He first entered the premises at around 3am on December 8 last year, approached the counter and ordered food.

Martin (inset) robbed the McDonald's in Horsforth twice, armed with a knife and demanding cash from the till. | WYP / Google Maps

Instead of paying, the 50-year-old pulled out the four-inch knife and said: “Open the drawer, I need the money.”

The manager came over and opened the till, handing him around £400 in notes. Martin said: “Is that it?”

He asked for more but he quickly left. However, he did apologise and tell the staff: “I’m not doing this on purpose, I have no choice.”

But the next day he entered again, produced the knife and told the worker: “Give me the money or I will stab you.”

He became agitated as the terrified worker panicked and struggled to open the till. He told them: “I have already stabbed 10 people this week.”

Eventually he was handed between £50 and £100 and he left again. The police were alerted and he was quickly found in the area. He was arrested after a short foot chase.

He has 15 convictions for 25 offences included possession of bladed articles.

Mitigating, Jemima Stephenson said Martin, of Melrose Grove, Horsforth, suffered from bipolar and schizophrenia and had been detained in mental hospitals in the past.

She said at the time of the robberies his mental health had gone into “significant decline”.

He had not had contact with this son and it had “taken quite a toll” on his mental health.

She said he wanted to end his life, had taken a cocktail of drugs and had little recollection.

She added there was “very genuine remorse” and that he wanted to apologise to the McDonald’s staff for any trauma he caused.

Miss Stephenson said: “He is ashamed of his behaviour.”

Martin had been helping out at a local church and other charity organisations.

Judge Anesh Pema told Martin: “Unfortunately, you are no stranger to the courts.

“It was no doubt a frightening, extremely scary event.”

He jailed him for 32 months.