Knife found in children's play area in Beeston

Police say a knife has been found in a children's play area at Beeston.

By Mark Lavery
Friday, 21st January 2022, 9:56 pm

Officers posted a photo of the knife on the West Yorkshire Police Leeds South Facebook page tonight. (Frid Jan 21).

Playground swings can be seen in the background as an officer holds the knife to the camera.

Police posted this photo of the knife

A message accompanying the picture states: "Team 2 Inner South officers recovered this knife from a children play area in Beeston.

"A local young person will now be working with the youth offending service to address the dangers of his behaviour. #WeekOfAction #neighbourhoodpolicingweek."

This week is National Neighbourhood Policing week of action.

