Knife found in children's play area in Beeston
Police say a knife has been found in a children's play area at Beeston.
Officers posted a photo of the knife on the West Yorkshire Police Leeds South Facebook page tonight. (Frid Jan 21).
Read More
Playground swings can be seen in the background as an officer holds the knife to the camera.
A message accompanying the picture states: "Team 2 Inner South officers recovered this knife from a children play area in Beeston.
"A local young person will now be working with the youth offending service to address the dangers of his behaviour. #WeekOfAction #neighbourhoodpolicingweek."
This week is National Neighbourhood Policing week of action.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.