Fire crews from Hunslet and Cookridge fire stations were called to Brudenell Street just after 7pm tonight (Frid Jan 21) after a report of a crash between two cars.

The man who was trapped was freed by firefighters and taken to hospital by ambulance.

Brudenell Street, Hyde Park Image: Google