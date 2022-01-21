Crash on Brudenell Street in Hyde Park: Man trapped in wreckage freed by firefighters and taken to hospital
Firefighters freed a man who was trapped after a crash involving two cars in Hyde Park tonight.
Friday, 21st January 2022, 9:14 pm
Fire crews from Hunslet and Cookridge fire stations were called to Brudenell Street just after 7pm tonight (Frid Jan 21) after a report of a crash between two cars.
Read More
Read MoreWoman who escaped charge for 'luring' robbery victim out of Three Legs pub to be...
The man who was trapped was freed by firefighters and taken to hospital by ambulance.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.