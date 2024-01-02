A man has been arrested on suspicion of obstructing train lines in Leeds, after a chaotic day for commuters.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was disruption for many yesterday (January 1), as trains were cancelled between Leeds and Harrogate while transport bosses scrambled to organise rail replacements.

It came after operator Northern said that the line had been “blocked”, before later revealing that this was as a result of trespassing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, the British Transport Police has confirmed that a man has been arrested over the incident.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of obstructing the railway after police were called to the Kirkstall Road Viaduct on January 1. Photo: Tony Johnson.

A spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line near Kirkstall Viaduct at around 1.30pm, following reports of a person on the tracks.