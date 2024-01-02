Kirkstall Road Viaduct: Man arrested on suspicion of obstructing train lines after chaotic day for commuters
and live on Freeview channel 276
There was disruption for many yesterday (January 1), as trains were cancelled between Leeds and Harrogate while transport bosses scrambled to organise rail replacements.
It came after operator Northern said that the line had been “blocked”, before later revealing that this was as a result of trespassing.
Now, the British Transport Police has confirmed that a man has been arrested over the incident.
A spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line near Kirkstall Viaduct at around 1.30pm, following reports of a person on the tracks.
“Officers attended and a man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of obstruction of railways.”