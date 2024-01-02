Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Kirkstall Road Viaduct: Man arrested on suspicion of obstructing train lines after chaotic day for commuters

A man has been arrested on suspicion of obstructing train lines in Leeds, after a chaotic day for commuters.
James Connolly
James Connolly
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 17:15 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 17:24 GMT
There was disruption for many yesterday (January 1), as trains were cancelled between Leeds and Harrogate while transport bosses scrambled to organise rail replacements.

It came after operator Northern said that the line had been “blocked”, before later revealing that this was as a result of trespassing.

Now, the British Transport Police has confirmed that a man has been arrested over the incident.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of obstructing the railway after police were called to the Kirkstall Road Viaduct on January 1. Photo: Tony Johnson.A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of obstructing the railway after police were called to the Kirkstall Road Viaduct on January 1. Photo: Tony Johnson.
A spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line near Kirkstall Viaduct at around 1.30pm, following reports of a person on the tracks.

“Officers attended and a man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of obstruction of railways.”