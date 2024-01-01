'Trespassers on the railway' cause chaos for commuters in Leeds as trains cancelled and police on scene
The disruption, which was first reported by operator Northern on X [formerly Twitter] at 2pm today (January 1), has resulted in the cancellation of at least two services – as bosses scramble to organise rail replacements.
The operator has also confirmed that police are on the scene.
It was warned earlier this afternoon that trains could be cancelled or delayed as the line between Leeds and Harrogate was “blocked”, but a later update revealed that this was because of “trespassers on the railway”.
Currently, train services that were due to depart from Leeds imminently but have been cancelled are the 15.29 to Harrogate, and the 15.59 to Poppleton. Commuters have been warned that the 16.29 and 16.59 services from Leeds to Poppleton could also be affected.
Northern has told passengers that they are able to use their tickets on Transpennine Express services instead, as a result of the disturbance. Meanwhile, those on the Harrogate line have been told they can use LNER services to complete their journeys.
Road replacement transport has been requested to operate between Leeds and Horsforth in both directions.
West Yorkshire Police has been asked to comment.