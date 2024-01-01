Trespassers on the railway are causing chaos for commuters, according to a train operator as a number of New Year’s Day services are cancelled.

The disruption, which was first reported by operator Northern on X [formerly Twitter] at 2pm today (January 1), has resulted in the cancellation of at least two services – as bosses scramble to organise rail replacements.

The operator has also confirmed that police are on the scene.

'Trespassers on the railway' are causing chaos for commuters in Leeds on New Year's Day. Photo: James Hardisty.

Currently, train services that were due to depart from Leeds imminently but have been cancelled are the 15.29 to Harrogate, and the 15.59 to Poppleton. Commuters have been warned that the 16.29 and 16.59 services from Leeds to Poppleton could also be affected.

Northern has told passengers that they are able to use their tickets on Transpennine Express services instead, as a result of the disturbance. Meanwhile, those on the Harrogate line have been told they can use LNER services to complete their journeys.

Road replacement transport has been requested to operate between Leeds and Horsforth in both directions.