The 50-year-old died in hospital on Thursday June 22. He had been taken to hospital in a critical condition after it was reported that an assault had taken place at an address in Sandford Road, Kirkstall, the previous morning.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 9.30am on June 21 by paramedics, who were treating Mr Aspinall for his injuries.

Andrew Weston, 44, of Sandford Road, Leeds, has been charged with Mr Aspinall’s murder and appeared at Leeds Crown Court today (July 25) via video link from HMP Leeds.

Ian Aspinall, 50, died on Thursday June 22 after being taken to hospital with critical injuries (Photo by WYP)

He spoke to confirm his name and date of birth, and formally entered a not guilty plea. His trial, which is expected to last for five days, has been set for January 8 next year.