Shocking footage captured the moment the blaze ripped the former Kirkgate art hostel apart this morning, after residents were woken up to the “smell of smoke”. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of the fire at 4.40am this morning.

Around 60 per cent of the three storey derelict building was alight. Eight fire engines were sent out to the scene, along with specialist resources and police officers. Firefighters have now extinguished the fire, but road closures remain in place on Vicar Lane, Fish Street and Kirkgate while emergency services carry out their enquiries.

West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that a man has been arrested on suspicion of arson. They would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the fire, or noticed anything suspicious, in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters working to control the blaze on Kirkgate, Leeds city centre

Inspector Alistair Nicholls of Leeds District Police said: “We do appreciate the disruption these closures will cause and ask people in the city centre to bear with us, while work is being carried out to return the affected areas to normality as soon as is possible.

“A man is in custody for questioning on suspicion of arson in connection with the fire and I would ask anyone who saw suspicious behaviour on Harper Street, Kirkgate, Vicar Lane or King Edward Street prior to 4.49am this morning to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13230368364.