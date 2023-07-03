West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service responded to calls at 4.40am this morning as residents reported “smells of smoke” in flats located on Kirkgate. Responding firefighters found a three storey derelict building 60 per cent involved in fire.

Appliances from across the brigade are in attendance along with specialist resources and officers. Crews are currently using eight firefighting appliances, two aerial ladder platforms, three large jets and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

Sam Jefferies, who lives in the flats opposite, said: “The whole opposite side of the streets on fire. I woke up to the smell of smoke and thought my flat might be on fire so got up, dressed and went outside but couldn’t see anything then noticed the smoke coming out of the building opposite me.”

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service responded to calls at 4.40am this morning. Picture: Sam Jefferies

The incident is described as ongoing as emergency services work to bring the blaze back under control.