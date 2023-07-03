Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Kirkgate Leeds: Shocking footage captures moment huge fire rips city centre building apart

Leeds city centre residents were awoken by the “smell of smoke” this morning as firefighters tackled a building fire.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 08:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 08:05 BST

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service responded to calls at 4.40am this morning as residents reported “smells of smoke” in flats located on Kirkgate. Responding firefighters found a three storey derelict building 60 per cent involved in fire.

Appliances from across the brigade are in attendance along with specialist resources and officers. Crews are currently using eight firefighting appliances, two aerial ladder platforms, three large jets and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

Sam Jefferies, who lives in the flats opposite, said: “The whole opposite side of the streets on fire. I woke up to the smell of smoke and thought my flat might be on fire so got up, dressed and went outside but couldn’t see anything then noticed the smoke coming out of the building opposite me.”

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service responded to calls at 4.40am this morning. Picture: Sam JefferiesWest Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service responded to calls at 4.40am this morning. Picture: Sam Jefferies
The incident is described as ongoing as emergency services work to bring the blaze back under control.

Appliances from across the brigade are in attendance.Appliances from across the brigade are in attendance.
