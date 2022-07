The large cordon covers all entrances to the outdoor market, stretching from New York Street to George Street.

Officers are guarding the cordon and directing pedestrians away from the area.

Kirkgate Market is closed on Sundays but is expected to reopen at 8am tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police cordon outside Leeds Kirkgate Market