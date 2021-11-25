A judge ruled at Leeds Crown Court that Paul Kavanagh will be detained under the Mental Health Act 1983 and will remain at Newton Lodge where he is currently being treated, a secure hospital based in Wakefield, under the supervision of Dr Eleanor Watson.

He will serve a minimum terms of 9 years and 134 days (after deducting the time remanded in custody) before he is considered eligible for parole.

Kavanagh was before His Honour Judge Jameson for sentence following a previous appearance last Friday at the crown court where details of the case were heard.

Kavanagh, 57, had denied murder but admitted manslaughter due to diminished responsibility.

The defendant, has paranoid schizophrenia and had refused antipsychotic medication and was a cannabis user when he killed Mr Giles at a unit for supported living accommodation in Leeds, which is run by St Anne's Community Services, and where they were both residents.

Last Friday's hearing heard that Kavanagh waited outside a lift at the unit on Bismarck Court before stabbing 51-year-old Jamie Giles 25 times with a kitchen knife. Mr Giles was declared dead at the scene of the incident which took place on April 8.

Kavanagh was said to have taken an "active dislike" to Mr Giles and staff members had noted Kavanagh's "rude and aggressive" behaviour towards him.

Just after 11.30pm on April 8, a member of staff heard shouts from the foyer area and heard one resident say "He has stabbed him." They saw Mr Giles on the floor and Kavanagh holding a knife in his hand.

Kavanagh walked away while the staff member called emergency services. The staff member gave first aid to Mr Giles, who had suffered multiple stab wounds, most of which were to his chest but also some to his face and neck.

Kavanagh has 48 previous convictions for 83 offences, including assault and battery.