Leeds Crown Court had heard how Khayri was stabbed while making his way home from North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) on September 21 last year. Prosecutors said that the 17-year-old on trial, who was 16 at the time, was one of two teenagers who attacked Khayri after lying in wait for him wearing balaclavas and carrying knives.

Prosecutor Jonathan Sandiford KC told jurors that as Khayri left the school on Woodhouse Hall Road with his friends, he was met by the defendant and his 15-year-old co-accused, who "charged" towards him aggressively. Mr Sandiford said the 15-year-old stabbed Khayri in the chest with what proved to be a fatal blow as it went through his ribs and penetrated one of his lungs and heart. The jury has heard that this boy had pleaded guilty to murder.

Mr Sandiford said Khayri fell to the floor and was "defenceless on his back" when the defendant, who denied murder, went after him, knife in hand, and stabbed him in his lower leg. Prosecutors say that although this defendant did not inflict the fatal blow, he is guilty of murder because the pair acted together and were "encouraging and supporting each other to carry out that attack".

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering Khayri Mclean, pictured, near his Huddersfield school last September. Picture: PA/West Yorkshire Police

Mr Sandiford told the jury of eight women and four men: "The prosecution says this was a well-planned and targeted attack on Khayri Mclean with the intention of killing him or at least causing him really serious harm."

Giving evidence, the 17-year-old denied targeting Khayri, telling the court he went to the scene for a "fist fight" with another youth. He showed no emotion as the jury verdict was read out after just under five hours of deliberations.

