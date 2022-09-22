Huddersfield murder: Police name 15-year-old killed in 'targeted' attack outside school gates
Police investigating the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Huddersfield can now formally name him.
The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing to hold a male under arrest in custody as enquiries remain ongoing into the murder of 15-year-old Khayri Mclean.
The attack is being treated as a targeted incident and specialist detectives are continuing to conduct a wide range of enquiries across the Huddersfield area.
Khayri received treatment at the scene and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency surgery but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Chief Superintendent James Griffiths, District Commander of Kirklees Police, said:
“We full realise the concern Wednesday’s murder has caused in communities, and I want to reassure residents everything possible is being done to investigate what took place.
“Officers have been conducting reassurance patrols in the local area with support from the force’s specialist Operation Jemlock team and I can promise that all necessary resources from across the force are being employed in this investigation.”