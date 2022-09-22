The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing to hold a male under arrest in custody as enquiries remain ongoing into the murder of 15-year-old Khayri Mclean.

The attack is being treated as a targeted incident and specialist detectives are continuing to conduct a wide range of enquiries across the Huddersfield area.

The victim received treatment at the scene and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary. Picture: PA/WYP

Khayri received treatment at the scene and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency surgery but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Chief Superintendent James Griffiths, District Commander of Kirklees Police, said:

“We full realise the concern Wednesday’s murder has caused in communities, and I want to reassure residents everything possible is being done to investigate what took place.