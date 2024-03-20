Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to reports of an ongoing disorder in Kentmere Approach, Seacroft, yesterday afternoon (March 19).

When emergency services arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old man with a stab wound to the neck. He was rushed to hospital, where his injury was described as serious but not life-threatening.

Police were called to Kentmere Approach, Seacroft, Leeds, on March 19, where emergency services found a man with stab wounds to the neck. Photo: Google.

Police said that enquiries confirmed that a firearm was also discharged during the disorder.

Four people have since been arrested. They are three men, aged 19, 20 and 37, and a 46-year-old woman. It is believed that they are known to each other.

Detective Inspector Phil Hughes, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We take any reports of the use of firearms and other weapons extremely seriously and have extensive enquiries ongoing to investigate the circumstances of what has taken place and those involved.

“I understand that this incident will cause some concern in the wider community. Those involved appear to be known to each other and we are not aware of any wider threat. There will be an increased policing presence in the area to provide reassurance in the neighbourhood.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed this incident and has any information that could help the ongoing investigation to report it, whether that’s directly to us or anonymously to Crimestoppers.”

Information can be reported by calling 101 or using West Yorkshire Police's LiveChat website, quoting crime reference 13240151241.