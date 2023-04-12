The four defendants, aged 18, 19, 43 and 50, were due to be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for their part in the violence and chaos that engulfed the Leeds estate across two nights in November 2020.

They have each admitted a charge of violent disorder. But the case was adjourned on Tuesday, April 11, due to time constraints in the court, with Judge Rodney Jameson KC saying half-a-day court time was required to complete the sentencing process.

Their sentences will now take place on May 9. Meanwhile, a further 12 defendants could face trial next year facing various charges of violent disorder, arson and burglary. Four of them are under 18.

The aftermath....Kendal Drive in Halton the day after the rioting.

Two trials have been earmarked for August and October next year, to allow the defendants to be split into two groups.

The lengthy investigation by Leeds District CID began in the wake of chaotic scenes that started with damage being caused to a car and house on Kendal Drive on November 7, 2020.

Missiles were then thrown at officers and their vehicles. Public order units were deployed to the area to disperse groups of youths and maintained a visible presence to deter any further incidents.