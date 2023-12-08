Jury retires in trial of two men charged with brutal murder of Daneiko Ferguson in Harehills

The jury have retired to consider their verdict in the trial over the murder of Leeds man Daneiko Ferguson.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Ferguson, 27, bled to death after being stabbed multiple times and left at the side of the road on Compton Street, Harehills, in the early hours of February 15. Alga Lutondo and Halgon Randon are standing trial at Leeds Crown Court accused of murdering Mr Ferguson.

The Crown said the pair had been riding bicycles and had gone looking for Mr Ferguson that night. It came after Maria Thomas – a dealer selling on behalf of Lutondo – phoned him to say that an hour before Mr Ferguson had “kicked down her door” on Cowper Terrace, Harehills, demanding she hand over the drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crown said that Lutondo then “recruited” Randon to hunt down Mr Ferguson to exact revenge. When they found him shortly before 3am, it was alleged they both stabbed him five times.

Daneiko Ferguson was found with fatal stab wounds on Compton Road in Harehills. (pic by WYP / National World)

They both fled the scene and Lutondo later tried to leave the country, but was stopped from boarding a flight at Heathrow.

Lutondo, age 32, formerly of Berkeley Crescent, Harehills and 42-year-old Randon, of Brown Hill Terrace, Harehills, were later charged with murder. During the trial it was heard that both defendants sought to blame each other for being responsible for fatally stabbing Mr Ferguson.