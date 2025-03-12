A drug addict who spared jail when she slept in for her court appearance has avoided being locked up again after breaching her suspended sentence.

The judge told Sarah Gibson that he had “sympathy” for her, despite being caught selling heroin and crack cocaine to undercover police officers.

She was initially given a 16-month suspended sentence last year, but returned to Leeds Crown Court this week where she admitted failing to attend a rehabilitation day.

No further details of the breach were disclosed to the court, however the 46-year-old is now on a methadone prescription having been held on remand since February 19.

Mitigating, Eleanor Mitten said Gibson was now “feeling better and keen to comply with the order going forward”.

Judge Christopher Batty said he would give her one final chance.

He told her: “I have a lot of sympathy for your position. Addiction is an illness but this is also a court order and it has to be finished.

“It’s there to help you, not punish you. I hope having been back inside for a bit you have now got the enthusiasm for getting this sorted.”

He gave her a 21-day residence extension, rather than more rehabilitation days. It simply requires her to live at the same address for the next three weeks.

Gibson had been caught in 2023 as part of Operation Midview by West Yorkshire Police, aimed at smashing drug dealing in Wakefield.

Officers got hold of a known drugs phone line and posed as addicts, putting in orders for both heroin and crack.

Gibson arrived on several occasions to hand over small wraps of the drugs and take the money.

Gibson, of Manor Road, Wakefield, has 10 previous convictions for 26 offences, including drug-related matters.

She and her partner previously had their flat taken over by drug dealers.

She was given the 16-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, in April of last year. This was after she turned up late for court, claiming she forgot to set her alarm.

She was also gave her a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and the 20 rehabilitation days with probation.