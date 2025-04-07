Judge's 'frustration' at trial delay for death of elderly Wakefield pedestrian

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A judge has said delays in starting a trial over the death of an elderly pedestrian in Wakefield is a “source of frustration”.

David Brooke was killed after being struck by a van outside Tesco on Barnsley Road in January 2022.

The driver, Qabir Hussain, has continued to deny causing death by dangerous driving and was due to stand last week at Leeds Crown Court.

But Judge Robin Mairs said due to other trials and commitments, it could not be started. Instead, the first available date is September 17, when the three-day trial is expected to get underway.

He apologised to both the defendant and the victim’s family, conceding the case was “now entering its fourth year” and acknowledged that closure was required for all parties.

Hussain, of Manygates Lane, Wakefield, has been granted bail.

Mr Brooke, who was in his 80s, was struck by the VW Caddy van shortly before 11am on January 2022.

He received significant head injuries and was treated at the scene, but sadly passed away.

Police immediately launched an investigation and cordoned off the road.

They also appealed to drivers with dashcam footage of the VW Caddy that morning to come forward.