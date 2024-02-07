Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Qabir Hussain, 53, has formally entered a not-guilty plea at Leeds Crown Court over the death of David Brooke near to the convenience store on Barnsley Road in January, 2022. Hussain, of Manygates Lane, Wakefield, will now stand trial which is scheduled for May 31 next year. The trial is expected to last three days. He was granted bail.

Mr Brooke, who was in his 80s, was struck by a VW Caddy van shortly before 11am on January 2022. He received significant head injuries and was treated at the scene, but sadly passed away.

The scene on Barnsley Road after Mr Brooke was killed by a VW Caddy van. (pic by National World)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad