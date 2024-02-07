Leeds news you can trust since 1890
VW Van driver to stand trial over death of pensioner outside Wakefield Tesco store

A van driver who denies killing a pensioner outside a Tesco store in Wakefield road due to dangerous driving will stand trial next year. Qabir
By Nick Frame
Published 7th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
Qabir Hussain, 53, has formally entered a not-guilty plea at Leeds Crown Court over the death of David Brooke near to the convenience store on Barnsley Road in January, 2022. Hussain, of Manygates Lane, Wakefield, will now stand trial which is scheduled for May 31 next year. The trial is expected to last three days. He was granted bail.

Mr Brooke, who was in his 80s, was struck by a VW Caddy van shortly before 11am on January 2022. He received significant head injuries and was treated at the scene, but sadly passed away.

The scene on Barnsley Road after Mr Brooke was killed by a VW Caddy van. (pic by National World) The scene on Barnsley Road after Mr Brooke was killed by a VW Caddy van. (pic by National World)
The scene on Barnsley Road after Mr Brooke was killed by a VW Caddy van. (pic by National World)
Police immediately launched an investigation and cordoned off the road. They also appealed to drivers with dashcam footage of the VW Caddy that morning to come forward. Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

