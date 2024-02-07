VW Van driver to stand trial over death of pensioner outside Wakefield Tesco store
and live on Freeview channel 276
Qabir Hussain, 53, has formally entered a not-guilty plea at Leeds Crown Court over the death of David Brooke near to the convenience store on Barnsley Road in January, 2022. Hussain, of Manygates Lane, Wakefield, will now stand trial which is scheduled for May 31 next year. The trial is expected to last three days. He was granted bail.
Mr Brooke, who was in his 80s, was struck by a VW Caddy van shortly before 11am on January 2022. He received significant head injuries and was treated at the scene, but sadly passed away.
Police immediately launched an investigation and cordoned off the road. They also appealed to drivers with dashcam footage of the VW Caddy that morning to come forward. Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails