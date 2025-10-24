Judge tells Wakefield man who refused to leave ex alone: 'She is not your property'

A judge told a sobbing ex husband that his former wife was “not his property” before jailing him.

Christopher Flanagan refused to leave the woman alone, despite being handed a suspended sentence in the summer. He had harassed her, assaulted her and started a fire in the house on that occasion.

In addition, he was given a restraining order not to contact the woman, but then tried to use his own daughter to communicate with her mother. He admitted harassment through two breaches of the restraining order.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court via video link from HMP Leeds, the 46-year-old was in tears as Judge Christopher Batty told him: “It’s more of the same and you know full well you are not allowed to do it.

Flanagan was jailed after he refused to adhere to a restraining order, and continued to contact his ex.

“The reason is you can’t let go. She is not your property. You should not be using your children.

“It has to be immediate custody, you had a chance and you blew it.”

He jailed him for 18 months in total.

The court heard that having been handed a 16-month suspended sentence on July 28, less than a month later Flanagan posted a Facebook “rant” directed towards his ex, saying he “did not deserve this”.

He removed the post 30 minutes later.

But at the start of October, he continued to badger his daughter about her mother’s new relationship. It was said that he had also contacted the former partner of his ex wife’s new boyfriend.

Mitigating, Matthew Stewart said despite Flanagan sending the messages, he had been “doing well” on his suspended sentence order and had attended the counselling service Turning Point to address his alcohol problems.

Flanagan, of Gargrave Place, Wakefield, had worked as a delivery driver but had lost his job. He has since been offered work at a parcel-distribution centre.

He said he was “making good progress” but admits he still has a “few beers”. He said Flanagan was remorseful and accepted that the relationship was over.

Judge Batty told Mr Stewart: “He had four years to make a go of that relationship but it came to an end. He has to let go.”

He activated 12 months of the suspended sentence, and gave him the additional six months for the restraining order breaches. That order will remain in place.