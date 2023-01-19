Judge spares Leeds man strict five-year jail sentence for buying electric-shock USB ‘firearm’ from Amazon

Under the law, the device – which emits a current designed to temporarily injure a victim – is classed as a firearm and attracts the lengthy jail term.

But James Skingley was spared custody after persuading a judge at Leeds Crown Court that he did not know it was illegal, having said he bought it online from Amazon.

Prosecutor Alasdair Campbell said that police had been called to a disturbance involving Skingley and his half brother at his address at Midland Passage, Hyde Park, on the evening of November 15, 2021.

A USB flash drive that Skingley says he bought online was actually an electric shock weapon. (library pic)

It was found that Skingley had the fake USB on him. It was found that the electrodes were hidden from view and a cover had to be retracted for them to protrude and deliver the shock.

Following his arrest, Skingley told officers during interview that he had bought the device around a month prior, and admitted carrying it for his own safety. He said he knew it discharged electricity and was designed and had no other use than to “incapacitate through pain”, added Mr Campbell.

After Judge Rodney Jameson KC said he found “exceptional circumstances” to not impose the mandatory jail term – that Skingley had mental health issues and alcohol problems – his barrister offered little in the way of mitigation.

However, he did say 44-year-old Skingley, who has no previous convictions, would comply with any order imposed and he would welcome an alcohol treatment requirement.

Judge Jameson said: “You brought it to the attention of the police that you had bought, a few weeks previously, an electric discharge weapon. You have always indicated that you were unaware it was illegal. I accept that.

"You are an extremely intelligent man, plainly, but you have fallen into a way of life that is isolated, which is to be pitied. The sentence can be crafted to take this into account.”

