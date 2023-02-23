Exacerbated Judge Christopher Batty refused to accept that Luis Hamzaj played a “lesser role”, despite admitting his guilt, before criticising the growing trend of defendants who minimise their involvement in drugs farms.

He ordered a Newton hearing to resolve the finer details of the case before sentence could be passed, and said: “Nobody ever has a significant role in these cases.”

But Hamzaj then swiftly admitted that he had been involved for financial gain, and case at Leeds Crown Court then proceeded. Prosecutor Alex Menary said police raided the property on Wykebeck Valley Road on September 19, 2020. There they found over 50 plants with most of the house turned over to the production of the drug. The electricity had been bypassed and there was a small living quarters.

The cannabis farm was found on Wykebeck Valley Road.

The 25-year-old Albanian, of no fixed address, was arrested and his fingerprints were found in the house. After being released pending further inquiries he disappeared, but was re-arrested last month.

Appearing via video link from HMP Nottingham, he admitted a single charge of producing cannabis. Mitigating on his behalf, Shila Whitehead said had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

She said: “He tells me he very much wants to return to Albania after being released and is aware he will be deported.”