Cocky Pudsey criminal who took selfies with Rolex watches has case adjourned - for his child's birth
Bailey Chalmers has been warned he faces a custodial sentence for orchestrating the buying and selling of stolen cars, and was due to be sentenced this week at Leeds Crown Court.
But Judge Christopher Batty took mercy on him and postponed the sentencing for two weeks because Chalmer’s partner is due to give birth soon.
Chalmers, 20, had admitted offences of handling stolen goods and conspiracy to handle stolen goods.
Opening the case of the Crown, Ayman Khokhar said Chalmers was arrested on suspicion of burglary in 2023 and released under investigation.
But a phone seized during his arrest was analysed and uncovered “copious messages” about the buying and selling of vehicles stolen in “Hanoi-style” burglaries - when thieves target homes specifically to grab the keys for the car parked outside.
They found him to be in regular contact with known burglars, discussing prices and requests for certain vehicles.
Mr Khokhar said the police also found the photographs of him posing with bundles of cash and the expensive watches, showing he was of “considerable means”.
Chalmers, of School Street, Pudsey, was re-arrested in June last year. A new mobile phone had contained a single message offering to supply a stolen Kia Sportage to another person.
The bulk of Chalmer’s offending took place between September and December 2023, and Mr Khokhar said the value of the cars involved ran to six figures.
Mitigating, Michael Walsh said Chalmers had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity to the two charges he faced. He said that he had also brought bag of clothes with him to court, fully expecting to be jailed.
But Judge Batty took the unusual step of putting the case back to January 24 after hearing about the impending birth. He said: “It allows him to be there for the birth of his child.”
He told Chalmers directly: “I’m going to give you a chance to be with your partner. Do not take this as I’m not going to lock you up, it’s serious offending.”