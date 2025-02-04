Judge condemns convicted Leeds killer whose own brother was brutally murdered in gangland attack
Ranei Wilks was part of a gang that stabbed teenager Jamie Meah to death in Armley in 2023.
He did not directly take part, but was found to have encouraged the the bloody-thirsty attack. He was jailed for 15 years at Leeds Crown Court this week having been found guilty of manslaughter and Section 18 wounding with intent on a second victim following a trial.
Prior to being sentenced, the Recorder of Leeds Guy Kearl KC told the 23-year-old: “How you could associate yourself with those carrying fatal weapons is difficult to comprehend.”
He was referring to Wilks’ elder brother Raheem Wilks, who was fatally shot in Too Sharps barbers, on Gathorne Terrace, Chapeltown, in January 2017.
Three men were eventually found guilty of his murder and were each ordered to serve 33 years in custody.
During the court proceedings it was heard that Raheem was part of a criminal gang known as The Flock and was targeted as a result.
Raheem and Ranei are also the brothers of former Leeds United player Mallik Wilks, who now plays for Rotherham United.
Ranei Wilks was with three other men in a Mercedes that ambushed Jamie Meah and his pal Kane Priestley on March 31, 2023.
Spotting that the pair were selling drugs, they climbed out of the Mercedes and dragged the pair from the back of a taxi. It was accepted that Ranei Wilks did not participate in the violence.
Attacking them with a sword or machete, they were overheard shouting : “You better tell your boys.”
It was taken to mean a warning about selling their drugs in that area.
However, one of the stab wounds to Jamie Meah partially severed his femoral artery, causing catastrophic bleeding and ultimately his death. Kane Priestley suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.
All four suspects fled the country, but Wilks gave himself up last year and was arrested at Leeds Bradford Airport on a flight from Turkey. The other three remain at large.