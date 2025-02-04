A judge has condemned a convicted killer for becoming involved in deadly weapons after his own brother was shot dead.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ranei Wilks was part of a gang that stabbed teenager Jamie Meah to death in Armley in 2023.

He did not directly take part, but was found to have encouraged the the bloody-thirsty attack. He was jailed for 15 years at Leeds Crown Court this week having been found guilty of manslaughter and Section 18 wounding with intent on a second victim following a trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to being sentenced, the Recorder of Leeds Guy Kearl KC told the 23-year-old: “How you could associate yourself with those carrying fatal weapons is difficult to comprehend.”

He was referring to Wilks’ elder brother Raheem Wilks, who was fatally shot in Too Sharps barbers, on Gathorne Terrace, Chapeltown, in January 2017.

Three men were eventually found guilty of his murder and were each ordered to serve 33 years in custody.

Ranei Wilks (pictured left) was jailed this week for the manslaughter of Jamie Meah. Wilks' brother Raheem (pictured top right) was shot dead at a barber's shop (pictured bottom right) in January 2017. | WYP / National World

During the court proceedings it was heard that Raheem was part of a criminal gang known as The Flock and was targeted as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raheem and Ranei are also the brothers of former Leeds United player Mallik Wilks, who now plays for Rotherham United.

Ranei Wilks was with three other men in a Mercedes that ambushed Jamie Meah and his pal Kane Priestley on March 31, 2023.

Spotting that the pair were selling drugs, they climbed out of the Mercedes and dragged the pair from the back of a taxi. It was accepted that Ranei Wilks did not participate in the violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attacking them with a sword or machete, they were overheard shouting : “You better tell your boys.”

It was taken to mean a warning about selling their drugs in that area.

However, one of the stab wounds to Jamie Meah partially severed his femoral artery, causing catastrophic bleeding and ultimately his death. Kane Priestley suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

All four suspects fled the country, but Wilks gave himself up last year and was arrested at Leeds Bradford Airport on a flight from Turkey. The other three remain at large.