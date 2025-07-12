Jealous Leeds thug smashed vodka bottle in partner's face after cheating accusation
Adam Anderson was spared custody during a sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court, despite the woman being left with a permanent scar.
He admitted Section 20 GBH without intent.
The court heard that Anderson and the victim had been in an “on/off” relationship for around 11 years.
In April of last year they went out drinking, but Anderson constantly accused her of sleeping with his friend.
The woman claimed he was not only drinking, but taking cocaine, a matter he refuted.
When they arrived back home, they argued and she threw threw vodka and Coke at him.
She went to leave and got to the garden gate when he threw the bottle at her which struck her in the face, leaving her bleeding heavily.
Prosecutor Hana Ahmed said the 38-year-old then refused to take her to hospital.
She eventually went to hospital and required four stitches.
Anderson, of Langbar Place, Swarcliffe, was arrested and interviewed and admitted throwing the bottle. He said he did it to frighten her but did not expect to hit her.
He has nine previous convictions for 29 offences.
Mitigating, Michael Walsh said Anderson’s use of drugs and alcohol “increased his chances of making poor decisions”.
He said work could be done with Anderson with probation and Forward Leeds, the drug-counselling service.
Judge Howard Crowson said the matter was aggravated by his previous convictions for violence, but opted to give him a 20-month sentence, suspended for 18 months.
He gave him 20 rehabilitation days with probation to complete and put him on a three-month GPS tracker.