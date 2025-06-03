Jealous Leeds thug who controlled partner's her social life left her 'terrified'

A jealous boyfriend who controlled his partner wormed his way back into her life after stalking her, only to continue his hate-filled campaign.

Defiant James Todd was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after being found guilty during a trial of crimes against the woman, who said she had lost four stone in weight due to his cruel behaviour.

The court heard that only in three months into their relationship in early 2021 he began accusing her of cheating, even with his cousin.

He would pester her not to go out without him and manipulate her, prosecutor Oliver Norman said.

Todd would go through her phone and attack her, although he could be heard in court denying many of the Crown’s details. It was alleged in one incident that he swept her legs from underneath her during an argument.

Todd was found guilty of coercive behaviour against his partner and jailed.

The 28-year-old also broke her possessions including a fridge, a living-room table and smashed a window.

The relationship ended in August 2023, but he refused to leave her alone, driving slowly down her street in Rothwell and bang on her door, hang around outside her home for hours on end and shouting obscenities at her, calling her a “sl**”.

They reconciled a month later after he left flowers outside her home and apologised for his behaviour.

But the relationship turned sour again and he would go through her phone and make threats to harm her. He grabbed her phone and threw it down the stairs, causing it to smash.

In a victim impact statement the woman said she is still “terrified” he will attend her address. She said she had lost a lot of weight and has been diagnosed with depression and anxiety.

She said she was scared to go through with the prosecution, but conceded “something had to be done about it”.

Todd, of Grafton Villas, Cross Gates, has previous convictions for drug dealing and assaulting an emergency worker.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds, but little mitigation could offered because he continues to deny any wrongdoing against his partner.

He had been found guilty of two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour, stalking without fear of violence and criminal damage.

Judge Tahir Khan KC told him: “The only sentence for this catalogue of controlling and coercive behaviour is immediate custody of some length.”

He jailed him for three years and gave him a five-year restraining order to keep him away from his ex partner.