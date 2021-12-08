A judge told Cameron Stacey it was the worst piece of driving he had ever dealt with after seeing shocking police dashcam footage of the pursuit through Wakefield, Leeds and Kirklees.

Leeds Crown Court heard how the incident happened on October 23 this year.

Stacey was driving a Ford Fiesta which had been stolen from outside a house three days earlier.

West Yorkshire Police officers saw Stacey driving the car on false number plates on the M1.

The officers followed the car but Stacey refused to stop.

He left the motorway at Lofthouse Interchange and joined the M62 in the westbound carriageway.

The court was shown footage of the Fiesta being driven at 110mph as he entered the hard shoulder and swerved in and out of traffic.

Stacey left the motorway and drove the wrong way on a roundabout.

The pursuit continued through the Morley area where Stacey crashed into a sign at road works.

He abandoned the car near woodland in Batley.

The 20-year-old was detained and arrested after being chased by officers on foot.

Stacey, of Hornbeam Road, Rotherham, was interviewed about the incident but refused to provide an explanation for the way he had driven.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and handling stolen goods.

The court heard he has previous convictions for aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and failing to stop.

He was the subject of a suspended prison sentence at the time of his latest offences.

Katherine White, mitigating, said Stacey had been in custody since being arrested.

She said: "He is still only 20 years of age and accepts that he still has a lot of growing up to do.

"He has found the last six weeks in custody particularly hard.

"He knows he should not have been driving on that day and that he should not have been driving away from the police."

Stacey was sent to a young offender institution for three years and was banned from driving for five and a half years.

Judge Simon Batiste said: "Frankly, it was a miracle no one, including yourself, was killed or seriously injured.