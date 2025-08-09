Jailed man denies supplying cocaine while in the dock at Leeds Crown Court

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2025, 11:30 BST
A man accused of passing drugs to another during a sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court is to stand trial.

Seedy Egunu denies handing a package of cocaine to his co-accused while sat in the dock.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week again where he formally entered a not-guilty plea to dealing in Class A drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 23-year-old will now stand trial which will take place on January 6 next year and is expected to last around a day.

Egunu (inset) denies supplying cocaine in the middle of a sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court.placeholder image
Egunu (inset) denies supplying cocaine in the middle of a sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court. | WYP / NW

Appearing in court via a video link from HMP Hull, he was remanded back into custody.

Egunu was jailed on July 8 for a revenge shooting at a house in Wakefield in 2022, along with his co-accused 27-year-old Javed Hussain.

The sentencing hearing involved the shooting at the front door of a property on Coronation Street, Wrenthorpe in the early hours of July 20, 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hussain, of Grosvenor Street, Wakefield, was jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Join the YEP's new WhatsApp channel for breaking news alerts in Leeds

Egunu, of Westminster Terrace, Bradford, was jailed for 34 months.

But mid-way through their sentencing, as they were both sat together in the dock, the dock officer claimed he saw an item being passed between them.

Egunu was re-arrested shortly after the hearing and charged.

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice