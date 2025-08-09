Jailed man denies supplying cocaine while in the dock at Leeds Crown Court

A man accused of passing drugs to another during a sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court is to stand trial.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seedy Egunu denies handing a package of cocaine to his co-accused while sat in the dock.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week again where he formally entered a not-guilty plea to dealing in Class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old will now stand trial which will take place on January 6 next year and is expected to last around a day.

Egunu (inset) denies supplying cocaine in the middle of a sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court. | WYP / NW

Appearing in court via a video link from HMP Hull, he was remanded back into custody.

Egunu was jailed on July 8 for a revenge shooting at a house in Wakefield in 2022, along with his co-accused 27-year-old Javed Hussain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hussain, of Grosvenor Street, Wakefield, was jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Egunu, of Westminster Terrace, Bradford, was jailed for 34 months.

But mid-way through their sentencing, as they were both sat together in the dock, the dock officer claimed he saw an item being passed between them.

Egunu was re-arrested shortly after the hearing and charged.