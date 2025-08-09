Jailed man denies supplying cocaine while in the dock at Leeds Crown Court
Seedy Egunu denies handing a package of cocaine to his co-accused while sat in the dock.
He appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week again where he formally entered a not-guilty plea to dealing in Class A drugs.
The 23-year-old will now stand trial which will take place on January 6 next year and is expected to last around a day.
Appearing in court via a video link from HMP Hull, he was remanded back into custody.
Egunu was jailed on July 8 for a revenge shooting at a house in Wakefield in 2022, along with his co-accused 27-year-old Javed Hussain.
The sentencing hearing involved the shooting at the front door of a property on Coronation Street, Wrenthorpe in the early hours of July 20, 2022.
Egunu, of Westminster Terrace, Bradford, was jailed for 34 months.
But mid-way through their sentencing, as they were both sat together in the dock, the dock officer claimed he saw an item being passed between them.
Egunu was re-arrested shortly after the hearing and charged.