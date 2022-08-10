Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Robinson, 38, of Fryston Road in Castleford, has been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Magistrates today (Wednesday).

The charge relates to the death of Jack Kirmond, 33 (pictured), who passed away in hospital on Monday after suffering a serious head injury in the incident which occurred outside Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club in Weeland Road, Wakefield in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Jack Kirmond, 33 (pictured), passed away in hospital on Monday after suffering a serious head injury in the incident. Picture: Google/WYP

Jack’s family have also released a tribute:

“Jack was an amazing son, fiancé, brother, uncle and friend. A soldier who served his country and a protector of everyone who knew him, not just in his job but in his life.

“Jack had been through darkness but came into light and injected that light into everyone who knew him.

“And the noise that emanated from Jack – his infectious laugh could be heard from miles around! He will leave a hole in the lives of everyone who knew him.

“As a family we thank everyone for their well wishes from the bottom of our hearts. Jack leaves the world a brighter place than he came into and we will all remember him in this way.”

Detective Chief Inspector Sharron Kaye of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who is leading the investigation, said:

“We are continuing to support Jack’s family at this very sad time and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, which is believed to have occurred around midnight on Sunday.

“If you have any information that may assist our investigation then please contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.”

The log reference is 0039 of 7 August.