'Biggest smile in the club': tributes flood in for Wakefield murder victim Jack Kirmond

Jack Kirmond, 33, was assaulted outside Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club on Weeland Road on Sunday morning.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died from his injuries last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack was the brother of Danny Kirmond, a former Featherstone Rovers, Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity player who is now at York City Knights.

Jack himself also played rugby, formerly for Hunslet Club Parkside and then Sharlston Rovers.

Tributes have been flooding in on social media from rugby clubs across West Yorkshire, with Hunslet Club Parkside tweeting:

"Sad news coming regarding one of our ex players Jack Kirmond.. biggest smile in the clubhouse whilst around never a dull moment, an absolute geezer! Rest easy Jack (Kirmo) once an oldboy always an oldboy #RIPkirmo sending our condolences to your loved ones.”

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses to the assault.

York City Nights also tweeted, writing: “Everyone at the Knights is saddened to hear of the passing of Jack Kirmond, brother of forward Danny Kirmond.

Our condolences are with Danny, his family and friends at this time. We will be offering Danny any support he needs at this difficult time.”

Both Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers expressed their condolences, with one writing that the ‘players, staff and officials at Featherstone Rovers are heartbroken’ to hear of Jack’s death.

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses to the assault on Mr Kirmond which took place outside the Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club, on Weeland Road, Wakefield on Sunday at 12.18am.

A 38-year-old man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the matter.

A 23-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender but has been released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or who can assist the investigation should contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 0039 of 7 August.