Investigations ongoing into two separate substance attacks in Harehills
Two substance attacks in Harehills remain under investigation, West Yorkshire Police say.
A 55-year-old man needed hospital treatment following the first attack on Tuesday last week, when he had a bleach-like substance sprayed in his face by men on a passing scooter while he was sitting outside a convenience store on Coldcotes Avenue.
The second attack happened on Thursday morning, when three masked men threw ammonium sulfate powder at a man and two women before stealing a black BMW at a house on Strathmore Terrace.
Police have stressed that the two incidents are unconnected and that separate substances were used in each.
Detectives investigating the first attack are still trying to trace the scooter, which was reported stolen in Wakefield on October 1.
No arrests have been made in connection.
The victim, who police said had been sleeping rough when he was targeted, was subsequently discharged from hospital and the investigation remains ongoing.
The second attack on Thursday morning is being investigated as an aggravated burglary.
The male victim was taken to hospital for check-up, although nobody was injured.
Police said on Tuesday that no-one had been arrested in connection with the Strathmore Terrace incident, although enquiries remained ongoing.