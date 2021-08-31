Investigation launched after woman raped in Leeds car park
Police are investigating after a woman was raped in a Leeds car park.
Police were called to a report of rape at 11.16pm on Sunday, August 29.
A car park on Middleton Grove was identified as the scene of the attack.
A cordon was put in place.
The victim, a 21-year-old woman, is being supported by trained officers.
A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “At 11.16pm on Sunday, police received a report of a rape which was alleged to have happened in Leeds.
“Further enquiries identified a car park on Middleton Grove as the location and a scene was put on while the report was investigated further.
“The scene has now been closed and a 21-year-old woman is being supported by specially trained officers.
“The investigation into this report remains ongoing and anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between 10.30pm and 11pm on Sunday is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the West Yorkshire Police website – quoting crime reference 13210439170.
“Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”