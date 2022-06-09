Scott Pexton had drunk whisky and taken an overdose of prescription medication before shouting abuse and making threats towards people in the Leeds block of flats where he lived.

Prosecutor Carmel Pearson told Leeds Crown Court that all the victims were residents of Beevers Court or were visiting people who lived there on March 25 this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Pexton made threats and chased neighbours with a knife at Beevers Court in Ireland Wood, Leeds. Picture: Google

Shortly before 8pm, a resident and his friend heard someone on the floor above shout: "I'm going to rip your head off."

The resident recognised the voice as being Pexton's and the pair went to investigate, finding him apparently intoxicated and shouting in the corridor. The 34-year-old was accusing people of robbing his house and refused to accept their denials.

Pexton pulled out a bread knife and made a stabbing motion towards the resident and his friend, prompting the latter to run off. The defendant grabbed the resident's shirt and there was a short struggle before the man managed to get away.

Pexton chased the pair back to the resident's flat, tried to barge his way in and smashed a glass window above the door. He then damaged the letterbox as he forced the knife through it a number of times, shouting that he would kill the resident and his family.

Ms Pearson said the resident found he had scratches to the back of his leg, although it was not clear how those injuries had been sustained.

The events had been witnessed by others in the block, including another resident and a man visiting him. Pexton spotted the pair and chased them towards that resident's flat, pushing the knife through the letterbox and issuing more threats.

The resident's partner was also inside and Pexton began to shout offensive remarks about her, claiming that he had seen her sex tape and threatening to petrol bomb their home.

A seven-year-old child and their six-year-old friend were also inside the flat at the time, Ms Pearson said.

Police officers called to the flats found the knife with some dry blood on it and arrested the defendant. He largely gave no comment when interviewed but did suggest the victims were all bullying him. He also said he had taken an overdose and been drinking beforehand.

Pexton, of Beevers Court, Ireland Wood, pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault, two of criminal damage and two of making threats to damage property as well as a further charge of possessing an offensive weapon.

He has 13 previous convictions, with the most recent being for the non-payment of a rail fare in March 2020.

A probation officer told the court that Pexton was "extremely remorseful" over his actions, which happened in the hours after he learned that his mum had stage two breast cancer.

He had bought a bottle of whiskey and tried to take an overdose before returning to Beevers Court, where he said he had experienced a lot of anti-social behaviour and bullying in the past.

Pexton said he had got off the lift on the floor below his flat and was chased to his door. He then made the "extremely poor" decision to go out back outside with a knife and confront those who had chased him.

The probation officer said Pexton recognised the fear he had caused and that he could have caused more serious harm than he did.

They said the self-employed groundworker had a six-month contract lined up and wanted to be able to support his newborn baby and partner.

Also in crime: Semi-professional Leeds footballer confessed to having cannabis stuffed in his pants

Representing himself, Pexton told the judge that the news of his mum's illness had "destroyed" him and he was sorry for his actions.

He said there had been no further trouble since the incident and he was on the waiting list to move to a new property.

Pexton said he earned only £1,000 in the past year due to the impact of the pandemic, adding: "I've had the hardest year of my life."

The judge, Mr Recorder Marco Giuliani, said it was clear Pexton had a drink problem and was "emotionally disturbed" on the day of the incident.

"It is no excuse to say that these offences were brought about by your intoxication," he said.

Sentencing him to a 12-month community order, the judge said: "Were I to send you to prison immediately then it would have an adverse effect on your partner and newborn baby, and a suspended sentence would result in the loss of your contract."