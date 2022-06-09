Dangerous driver narrowly missed hitting anyone as he drove car at group in Leeds

David Coomber's car mounted the kerb and only narrowly missed hitting anyone during the incident in Leeds on the evening of December 17, 2020.

Prosecutor Tayo Dasaolu told Leeds Crown Court that police had received reports of a silver car driving towards a group of people in Valley Road, Bramley.

David Coomber drove his car towards a group of people in Valley Road, Leeds. Picture: Google

She said the whole incident, which took place between 7pm and 7.30pm, had been captured on CCTV footage.

The judge, Recorder Marco Giuliani, said Coomber should have been at home on the evening of the offence as it happened during a national lockdown.

He said: "You responded in a way which you now fully accept was wholly inappropriate and disproportionate."

Although there was only damage caused to another vehicle, he said that there had been a risk of seriously injuring or killing people.

The court heard Coomber had pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving, on the basis that he had not intended to cause injury.

Ms Dasaolu said the 33-year-old, of Ryedale Holt, Wortley, had six previous convictions for 10 offences, including two of drug driving in 2021.

A probation officer said Coomber recognised that he could have chosen to react differently and accepts full responsibility for what happened.

Coomber told her that he had seen someone spitting out of a car and thought it was aimed at him, then chose to go back to the location.

The dad-of-four, who mostly works as a bricklayer, said he wants to get on with his life, to keep working and to support his children and new partner.

The court heard he had also stopped using cannabis since the drug driving offences took place.

Mitigating, Michael Collins drew the court's attention to a number of character references submitted on behalf of his client.

Recorder Giuliani sentenced Coomber to an 18-month community order with 300 hours of unpaid work, telling him: "I hope that you never, ever trouble these courts again."