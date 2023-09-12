Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Fireworks set off and blaze started in Burley, Leeds, as large gathering gets ‘out of hand’

Residents in Leeds said that a large gathering began to get “out of hand” as fireworks were set off and the police were called.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:50 BST
One resident said that a group of “over 50 people” had gathered on Haddon Road in the Burley just after 9pm last night (Monday) and that fireworks began being setting off shortly after.

A fire was also started on Burley Village Green and police were called after the resident said that groups began confronting each other.

He said: “I nipped out for a walk at about 9pm and saw a gathering of people on the corner. There was a lot of young lads but also some parents and children. I’m not sure exactly what was going on.

A fire was started on Burley Village GreenA fire was started on Burley Village Green
"A load of fireworks then started going off and I got back to the area around an hour later and things seemed like they were getting out of hand. There were cars razzing up the street and a lot of shouting back and forth. It seemed like it could kick off at any second.

"There was a fire started on the park as well so I got home, bolted the door and called the police.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 9.26pm yesterday (Monday), police received reports of a disturbance in Burley with fireworks being let off.

“Officers attended and found that a group of people had gathered to set off fireworks in the park.

The fire service attended to put out a small fire and those in attendance left the area a short time later.

“No offences were reported.”