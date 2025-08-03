Immigrant claimed he got false ID papers from man in Leeds Wetherspoon's pub
Guilherme Caseriro was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after the authorities intercepted the envelope and then found more fake documents at his Leeds home.
The 65-year-old was told he will be deported once he had served his sentence.
The parcel had arrived from Brazil on December 18 last year and contained Portuguese ID cards and the passport.
They were delivered to Caseriro under the watch of officials, and he confirmed to the postworker that he was the correct recipient and made a comment that he had been waiting for the package “for a long time”.
Imporation officers then moved to arrest him, but he then denied the envelope was for him.
He was arrested and his home on Colwyn Road in Beeston was searched where the further ID cards found.
Three contained pictures of him with the rest bearing unknown names, prosecutor Emily Thorbjornsen told the court.
During his interview, he admitted he was expecting the envelope, then claimed he was holding them from a Nigerian friend he met in a Wetherspoon’s pub in Leeds, but denied receiving payment.
He has three previous convictions for four offences. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.
He also required a Portuguese translator during his sentencing hearing.
Mitigating, Nathan Davis said Caseriro was was “regretful and remorseful”.
He said he had lost three family members in the space of seven years and drank to cope.
He said the father-of-four had got help for his alcohol addiction while on remand.
Judge Ray Singh told Caseriro: “Having five pints in Wetherspoon’s makes you go out and order false identification documents? I don’t understand I’m afraid.
“There’s only one reason to have those in your possession, and that’s to hide your real identification.”
He jailed him for 20 months and warned him of his impending deportation once released.