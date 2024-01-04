A man and a woman have been charged after a bomb squad was called out to a West Yorkshire village over a suspicious package.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of homes in Illingworth, near Halifax, were evacuated at the weekend and roads were closed following the discovery of a suspicious object during a police search of a home on Natty Lane.

A 100m cordon was put in place while an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was sent to the property, with road closures in place including Natty Lane and Keighley Road. An area was set up at Illingworth Sports and Social Club for residents who had been evacuated from their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The army experts carried out a controlled destruction of the suspicious object in a sealed area outside the house, and police confirmed that it was “safely disposed of”.

Homes on Keighley Road and Natty Road were evacuated after the discovery of the object. Photo: Google

Paul Bruveris, aged 46, of Dene View in Luddendenfoot and Rochelle Morrisson, aged 37, of Natty Lane in Illingworth, have been charged with offences under the Explosive Substances Act.

Both appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court yesterday (1 January), where they were remanded into custody.