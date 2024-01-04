Illingworth: Man and woman charged after bomb squad deployed over 'suspicious package' found in Halifax village
A number of homes in Illingworth, near Halifax, were evacuated at the weekend and roads were closed following the discovery of a suspicious object during a police search of a home on Natty Lane.
A 100m cordon was put in place while an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was sent to the property, with road closures in place including Natty Lane and Keighley Road. An area was set up at Illingworth Sports and Social Club for residents who had been evacuated from their homes.
The army experts carried out a controlled destruction of the suspicious object in a sealed area outside the house, and police confirmed that it was “safely disposed of”.
Paul Bruveris, aged 46, of Dene View in Luddendenfoot and Rochelle Morrisson, aged 37, of Natty Lane in Illingworth, have been charged with offences under the Explosive Substances Act.
Both appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court yesterday (1 January), where they were remanded into custody.
A previous West Yorkshire Police release referred to two men being in custody. A spokesperson for the force has now confirmed it was a man and a woman who were arrested.