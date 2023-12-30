Keighley Road Halifax: Road closures and diversions as 'suspicious object' found by police in property search
A cordon has been put in place, including diversions on Keighley Road, following the discovery of a suspicious object during a police search of a property in Illingworth.
The 100m cordon includes road closures on Natty Lane and Keighley Road between Cobblestones Drive and Illingworth Road. Diversions have been put in place on Keighley Road.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Affected residents have been asked to evacuate their properties as a precaution while EOD deploy to the scene. An area is being set up at Illingworth Sports and Social Club on Keighley Road for displaced residents.
There will be a visible police presence in the area to reassure the community. This incident follows the execution of a warrant at a property on Natty Lane, Illingworth, on Thursday, December 28.”
For those driving from Halifax to Keighley it will be right onto Illingworth Road from Keighley Road, then left onto Green Lane, then left onto Pavement Lane and then right onto Keighley Road. While for those driving from Keighley to Halifax it will be left onto Pavement Lane from Keighley Road, right onto Green Lane, right onto Illingworth Road and then left back on to Keighley Road.
Two people have been arrested from two addresses on suspicion of firearms offences and are currently in police custody.